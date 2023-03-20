Governor McMaster officially signs bill for Scout Motors development in Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday, at the State House. Governor Henry McMaster officially signed a bill for the Scout Motors development in Richland County.

The Governor was joined by Scout Motors and lawmakers for the bill signing of H. 3604, which was followed by a signing of the project development agreement.

Earlier this month Scout Motors announced plans to build all-electric, next-generation trucks and SUVs at a new facility near Blythewood.

According to the Governor’s office, the company’s $2 billion investment has the potential to create 4,000 or more permanent jobs. At full capacity, more than 200,000 Scout vehicles may be produced annually at the facility.

Vehicle production is targeted to begin by the end of 2026, say officials.

“Scout Motors will provide thousands of South Carolinians with previously unimagined opportunities and prosperity for generations to come,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

Individuals interested in joining the Scout team should visit readySC’s recruitment website.