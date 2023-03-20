Prices at the Pump are down in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prices at the pump are on the decline in the Midlands.

Monday Gas Buddy reported the average gasoline prices in Columbia have fallen 10.6 cents per gallon in the last week. Drivers are now paying an average of $3.03 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Columbia was priced at $2.77 a gallon Sunday, the most expensive was $3.49 a gallon.

The national average has fallen four cents per gallon in the last week, it now stands at $3.40 a gallon.

Per a release, “The broad concern over recent failures of the U.S. and global banking system has put enough downward pressure on oil prices that we saw a reprieve in rising gasoline prices in the national average last week. But, it may be temporary in nature, and is unlikely to be a long lasting trend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.