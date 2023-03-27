City of Columbia Special Election for District Four Tuesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of Columbia is holding a special election for District Four on March 28, 2023.
The following candidates are running in the election for a term ending on Dec. 31, 2025:
Peter M. Brown Beatrice King
For more information click here https://columbiasc.gov/city-of-columbia-special-election-district-four-4/
Check if your voting precinct has changed by watching this video by Mayor Daniel J. Rickenmann: https://youtu.be/FFNNIt8rOkc.
Polls Open Tuesday 7am-7pm.