City of Columbia Special Election for District Four Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of Columbia is holding a special election for District Four on March 28, 2023.



The following candidates are running in the election for a term ending on Dec. 31, 2025:

Peter M. Brown Beatrice King

For more information click here https://columbiasc.gov/city-of-columbia-special-election-district-four-4/

Check if your voting precinct has changed by watching this video by Mayor Daniel J. Rickenmann: https://youtu.be/FFNNIt8rOkc.

Polls Open Tuesday 7am-7pm.