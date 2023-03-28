Columbia Fire Department: House fire on Massey Circle leaves one injured

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Columbia Fire Department and members of Irmo Fire District responded to a house fire on Massey Circle Monday night before 8:30 p.m.



Officials say smoke and fire was visible from the second floor of the residence upon arrival.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire and all occupants made it out of the home.

One person was transported for injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.