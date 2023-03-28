Traffic Alert: Westbound side of Gervais between Harden/Gregg Streets closed
The Columbia Police Department says the westbound side of Gervais between Harden & Gregg Streets are closed following a collision.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department says the westbound side of Gervais between Harden & Gregg Streets are closed following a collision.
The incident happened at 2025 Gervais St. and involves a male pedestrian and a vehicle.
The victim is in critical condition, say officials.
Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.