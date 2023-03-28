Traffic Alert: Westbound side of Gervais between Harden/Gregg Streets closed

The Columbia Police Department says the westbound side of Gervais between Harden & Gregg Streets are closed following a collision.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department says the westbound side of Gervais between Harden & Gregg Streets are closed following a collision.

The incident happened at 2025 Gervais St. and involves a male pedestrian and a vehicle.

The victim is in critical condition, say officials.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.