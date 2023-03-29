Lockheed Martin takes home 2nd Annual Manufacturing Madness trophy

The "final four" of basketball tips off this weekend, but this morning, a “final four” of a different kind was at the State House.

Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster awarded the 2nd Annual Manufacturing Madness trophy to Lockheed Martin.

The company’s F-16 Falcon was voted as the “Coolest Things Made in South Carolina.”

The other final four products were Honda’s side-by-side vehicles, Frigidaire’s single-door refrigerator and freezer and GE’s gas turbine.

The governor says these four products are just some of the cool things made in the Palmetto State’s more than 5,000 manufacturing plants.