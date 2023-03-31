Sumter Police: Shooting suspect charged, victim remains in critical condition

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— A 18 year-old suspect has been arrested after a March 4 shooting that left a man in critical condition in a Columbia hospital.

The Sumter Police Department says Semieon Zaire Helton-Hill is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers responded to Highland Avenue at 11 p.m. the day of the incident where they found a 20 year-old wounded inside the residence.

Authorities say a second person may possibly be involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers tips can be made by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC or going online at www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab or by using the P3

Tips app for Apple and/or Android devices.