Take a trip around the world without leaving town

Tyler Ryan gets the details on the annual Columbia International Festival planned for this weekend

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO): For the 28th time, you can experience culture from around the world over the span of two days, all without leaving Columbia.

The Columbia International Festival is planned for Saturday and Sunday, April 1 & 2, at the State Fairgrounds.

According to event organizers, each year, a specific culture, or location in the world is highlighted. This year, North America will be the focus, from Canada to Mexico.

Tickets for the two day event are $7 for adults and free for people under 18. There is also a coupon on the website that will save you an additional $2.

