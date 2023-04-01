SC State Fair hosting Spring Fair Food drive-thru in April

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The SC State Fair will soon open the fairgrounds for some food fun!

The annual Spring Fair Food drive-thru is April 16—22.

It will feature traditional fair food like Fiske fries, funnel cakes, and lemonade.

New this year, a picnic table area along the Bluff Road side of the S.C. State Fairgrounds, so you can dine in.

The drive-thru entrance will be at Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard.

Per the State Fair:

Drive-Through Fair Food, April 16 – 22

Sunday – Thursday, 11 am – 8 pm

Enter Gate 6 located at 901 George Rogers Blvd., Columbia, SC 29201.

You will be directed to one of six lines.

Each line has the exact same food options.

Each food vendor has someone that will greet you safely at your vehicle.

Visitors are not allowed to exit vehicles.

Cash and Credit Cards are accepted , credit card fees may apply.

No pedestrians are allowed in the drive-through parking lot area April 16 – 22.

Exit Gate 10 onto Bluff Rd. OR *NEW* stay and eat on the fairgrounds. Picnic area available.

For more information click here https://www.scstatefair.org/spring-fair-food/