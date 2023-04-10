American Dream: Keeping your curb appeal appealing

Tyler Ryan learns about the different types of landscapers that all help your home look homey

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – When it comes to what people find valuable in a home, there is the kitchen and bathroom, and of course the three major considerations, location, location, and location, but what about that initial impression when someone pulls up to your home? That first opinion comes from how groomed your yard is often at the hands of a landscaper.

According to Cornish Landscaping, Justin Cornish, there are several types of landscapers, ranging from the “lawn guy,” who are famous for the mow, blow, and go, to hardscapers that design and implement anything from retaining walls, to rock beds, walkways and more.

Cornish suggests vetting any potential professional, regardless of their mission. He suggests that you ensure that companies are licensed in the State, have the appropriate business licenses, and of course, insurance. He also says that spending some time researching companies can help ensure you have professionals that will live up to expectations. He says you can check review sites like Angi and Home Advisor, as well as Google and Facebook.

You can learn more about Cornish Landscaping and get more tips from Justin HERE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, weather forecaster, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook