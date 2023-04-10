For the Health of It: using PT/OT for obesity

Tyler Ryan and Hima Dalal discuss how OT/PT can help with obesity

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) Obesity is a worldwide epidemic according to research. According to CORA Health’s Hima Dalal, 68% of the adult population in the United States is estimated to be overweight and 36% are classified as obese. Integrative life style, wellness, and injury prevention is the most helpful way to address this pandemic. Covid-19 increased sedentary lifestyle and the digital era of today’s world promotes sedentary activity. Eating and comfort

food in family environment also increased food intake causing weight gain in many individuals.

Physical and occupational therapists are trained to evaluate a client in order to progress them safely to exercise without damaging their joints. They consider their patients’ pre-morbidity, strength limitations, range of motion, cardiovascular conditions, and other medical complications. Integrative therapy and aquatic therapy can help individuals to be motivated and consistent with their nutrition choice and exercise routine. Guided meditation and relaxation is very helpful for positive thinking and to improve self-image.

Lifestyle management and modifications for sleep, work, play, social life, and activities of daily living will aid in overcoming obesity challenges, along with integrative OT and PT treatments such as aquatic therapy, progressive resistance exercise, cardiovascular exercise, as well as yoga and stretching.

For questions please contact Hima Dalal, Integrative OT and founder of Vital Energy Wellness and Rehab Center at himadalalOT@gmail.com or visit the Hima Dalal Integrative Health Facebook page.