Governor McMaster declares April as Child Abuse Prevention Month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Governor Henry McMaster has declared April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Representatives from the organization Children’s Trust of South Carolina, the South Carolina Department of Social Services, and the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy were on hand for the declaration.

DSS State Director Michael Leach says there were over 66,000 reports of child abuse and neglect in South Carolina in 2022.

“Understanding that child abuse and neglect can occur in any zip code and within any family can help us realize that keeping kids safe and supporting families is up to all of us,” Leach says.

According to the Children’s Trust website, possible signs of child neglect or abuse include sudden changes in the child’s behavior, reluctance by the child to be around certain people, or a child who is overly compliant, passive, and withdrawn.

Signs exhibited by the parent might include denying the existence of a child’s problems in school or at home, asking a teacher to use harsh physical discipline, or demanding unachievable performance from the child.

The link to Children’s Trust signs of abuse and neglect is available here.

Sue Williams, CEO of Children’s Trust, says the organization works to help families avoid traumatic childhood experiences including violence, neglect, and family separation.

“We know that children are safe and families are strong when communities wrap love and support around them,” says Williams.

Amanda Whittle, State Director for the Department of Children’s Advocacy, says children under four-years-old or who have disabilities are at a higher risk for abuse or neglect because they aren’t able to escape the situation or have a harder time communicating the issue to a trusted adult.

“One caring adult can make all the difference in a child’s life. May we challenge ourselves to be the kind of people that children can count on to make a difference,” says Whittle.

DSS representatives say if you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, call 1-888-CARE-4-US, or 1-888-227-3487.