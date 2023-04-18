Ready to meet Bluey and Bingo?

Tyler Ryan learns about the Disney Star's trip to the Midlands

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Two of the biggest names in children’s television are a pair of dogs, Bluey and Bingo, and in early May, they are coming to the Capital City.

The famous pair are scheduled to appear at the Koger Center on May 9 and May 10, but Books-A-Million has invited them a week early for a fun day with Bluey and Bingo themselves.

According to Books-A-Million manager Kendrick Lyles, the icons will be at his store, located at 164 Forum Drive in Columbia, on April 23. Lyles says that there will be games, story times, and a ton of fun is planned, along with a visit with Bluey and Bingo themselves. There will also be contests to win tickets to the shows at the Koger Center.

The event is open to the public, and will begin at 2:00 PM on the 23rd.

You can more information about the Books-A-Million event HERE, and ticket information to the shows at the Koger Center HERE.

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, weather forecaster, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook