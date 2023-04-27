10th annual Midlands Gives Day kicks off May 2

(Courtesy: Midlands Gives)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The countdown to Midlands Gives Day has begun!

Hundreds of local non-profit organizations will be participating in this year’s fundraising event starting May 2.

So far, $590,717 has been raised towards 328 organizations during this year’s early giving.

Since its inception in 2014, the event has raised $15.9 million for local nonprofits, according to their website.

Midlands Gives is presented by the Central Carolina Community Foundation, a nonprofit serving 11 counties across the Midlands.

To donate, visit https://www.midlandsgives.org/.