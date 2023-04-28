Sumter Police: Suspect wanted in connection with store break-ins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter officers are looking for Michael Channing Moses, 48, in connection with multiple break-ins at convenience stores and other businesses in the city since mid-April.

Moses is wanted on five counts of burglary-2nd degree and other charges. His last known address was Cannery Road.

If you see Moses, contact Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.