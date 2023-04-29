Abortion ban bill fails in state Senate

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The State Senate failed to pass a bill that would have banned abortion in the state.

The “human life protection act” failed on a 22 to 21 vote, marking the third time a near total abortion ban proposal has failed in the chamber.

Five women in the chamber, including three Republicans who stalled the bill with a two-day filibuster. One of them — said she was speaking out for the millions of women in South Carolina who feel like they aren’t being heard.