Children’s Cancer Partners takes part in Midlands Gives

Tyler Ryan learns about Children's Cancer Partners of the Carolinas

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — Since 2001, Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas has truly been their namesake – a partner for families who have heard the words “Your child has cancer.”

When anyone, but specifically your child has a diagnosis, that all too often, can does does spell a death sentence, worlds are sent in a tailspin, and priorities are in the blink of an eye changed. You will give up anything, drive anywhere, pay whatever the price to get the best hope for your child. CCP works directly with families, with the mission of assisting with some of the associated costs of travel, eating, hotels, and other costs that arise while at treatments in often far away places.

CCP is, like many organizations in the Palmetto State is taking part in Midlands Gives, a day long day of giving to charities who are often very much in need of the hearts and donations of others.

You can learn more about Children’s Cancer Partners HERE.

You can learn more about Midlands Gives HERE.

