Richland Two Board of Trustees issues statement on Ridge View High School stabbing incident

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)— The Richland School District Two Board of Trustees released a statement concerning the stabbing incident that occurred at Ridge View High School on April 25.

During the incident, a student was stabbed with a knife by 17 year-old Tony Abrams while the two were in a school hallway, say officials.

The fight sent the 16 year-old to the hospital. Abrams was charged with one count of attempted murder.

The mother of the student who was stabbed is suing Richland School District Two over the incident.

The board of trustees says, “The Board and District Administration are very concerned about this incident. Together, we constantly strive to ensure our schools are a place where our children can feel safe. Because a lawsuit has been filed as the result of this incident, we have been advised by legal counsel that we should limit our comments at this time. We can say, however, that we intend to thoroughly review all of the facts and circumstances surrounding this matter to determine how we can improve.”

