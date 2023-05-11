Sumter Police: Suspect involved in more than 125 auto break-ins

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)–Sumter Police says a man charged with at least 125 auto break-ins will remain in jail.

Bond was denied Monday for Quavez Lee Young. He was placed in custody last week after he was linked to the break-ins.

Windows were shattered in order to get into the vehicles, say authorities. Firearms were among the items reported stolen.

The 24 year-old has been charged with: 125 counts of breaking and entering auto, possession of burglary tools, criminal conspiracy, drug trafficking, grand larceny and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle worth more than $10,000.

Since his arrest, Police linked Young to at least two cases in 2022.

Anyone with information can contact Police at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.