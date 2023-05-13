City of Columbia hosting Touch A Truck event in May

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—You can get an up close look at a backhoe and other trucks at a City of Columbia event.

The city is hosting a Touch-A-Truck event on May 20, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free event will feature a display of vehicles from the police, fire, and public works departments.

There will be demonstrations on how the trucks and heavy equipment work, including a backhoe demonstration, say officials.

The event will take place at the 1700 Block of Main Street during Soda City Market.