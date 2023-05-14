Riverbanks Zoo expansion to include new home for Komodo Dragons

Komodo Dragon courtesy Riverbanks Zoo

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– More expansion is in the works for Riverbanks Zoo and Garden as part of the Bridge to the Wild project.

A new habitat is on the way for Riverbanks Zoo and Garden’s Komodo dragons.

According to a spokesperson for the zoo, the expanded facility will provide “more engaging, up-close views of the endangered lizards and the hope for baby dragons in the future.”

According to the zoo, the funding for the habitat is thanks to a bequest by the late Mr. Lloyd L. and Mrs. Doris N. Liles.

“Komodo dragons are one of the most charismatic reptile species. Creating a larger space with a multitude of new views for guests not only is exciting for Riverbanks and our community but also benefits the animals as a whole as we work toward the goal of having a long-term sustainable population,” says Sean Foley, Riverbanks’ Curator of Herpetology.

The new habitat is scheduled to open next year.

Zoo officials say the habitat is part of Phase one of the Bridge to the Wild development project which also includes the white rhino habitat and the new Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center.