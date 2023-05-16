1,300 new jobs available at Volvo of Ridgeville

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Volvo is bringing 1,300 new jobs to its Ridgeville location, and the company is looking for applicants.

Partnering with SC Works Trident, the car and SUV manufacturer invited job seekers to attend its career fair the company is calling “The Volvo Experience” — which included 1-on-1 time with Volvo ambassadors, video presentations, and Swedish treats known as fika.

Head of communications and community relations for the Ridgeville plant, Katherine Bergmann, says the production and operations positions are available because of Volvo’s newest electric vehicle the EX-90 — which the company reports will be available in 2024.

“We are preparing our people, our plant. We’re growing. And getting ready to make a beautiful vehicle for the first time here with the EX-90, first time as fully electric for the company, and we’ve got a great team. We really want people to come and join to be a part of it,” says Bergmann.

She also says the right candidates will be willing to collaborate and bring their best each day.

“This is a team atmosphere in every aspect of everything we do, so we’re truly wanting folks who are ready to come in, build a great product, and it’s something that we’ll all be incredibly proud of when they are on the road. We know they were built here in Ridgeville with our incredible team,” Bergmann says.

Robbie Lahmon, Business Consultant for SC Works Trident, says its not too late for interested applicants that missed the career fair.

“There’s still time to apply for the jobs, we’re excited about hosting and co-hosting the events with Volvo and Ready SC and have more planned for the future, so you haven’t missed anything.

A Volvo representative says the company hopes to have a 50% electric fleet by 2025.

According to S and P Global Mobility, electric vehicle sales in America could reach 40% of total car sales by 2030.

For more information on the positions available at Volvo or to apply, click here.