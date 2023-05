Protestors rally against 6 week abortion ban

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Monday evening several people gathered at the South Carolina state house to protest against the passing of the six week abortion ban.

This comes as lawmakers try to find a compromise in the proposed bill. The protestors maintain that abortion should be left up to women and ultimately legalized in the wake of Roe v. Wade’s repealing. state legislature will meet tomorrow to continue to work on the bill.