DHEC: Rabid bat found in Lexington County, pet exposed

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — SC DHEC has confirmed a bat found near Dutchman Shores Circle and Murray Lindler Road in Chapin, S.C., has tested positive for rabies.

According to health officials, no people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

DHEC says the bat was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing May 17, 2023, and was confirmed to have rabies May 18, 2023.

According to health officials, you should never handle a bat or any wild or stray animal, alive or dead, with your bare hands. Any bat that could have had potential contact with people, pets or livestock should be safely trapped in a sealed container and not touched. Never release a bat that has potentially exposed a person or pet. Once a bat is released, it cannot be tested for rabies.

“Rabid bats have been known to transmit the rabies virus,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program team leader. “People don’t always realize they or a pet have been bitten since bat teeth are tiny and bites are easy to overlook.”

DHEC: Because of this, you should always assume a person or pet has potentially been bitten when:

They wake up to find a bat in a room or tent..

A bat is found where children, pets, or persons with impaired mental capacity (intoxicated or mentally disabled) have been left unattended.

They have been in direct contact with a bat.

If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this bat or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Midlands Public Health Columbia office at (803) 896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).