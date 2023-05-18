Massive Fire in SouthPark area of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCCB)– Firefighters are battling a massive fire at an apartment complex, under construction, in Charlotte.

The fire is located near SouthPark Mall in Charlotte, say officials.

The Charlotte Fire Department says they are fighting the five alarm fire on Liberty Row Drive. The fire started shortly after 9am, say officials.

SouthPark Mall is closed due to the proximity of the fire. Officials say more than 100 firefighters are currently fighting the fire. Officials are asking the public to not call 911 unless there is an absolute emergency.

