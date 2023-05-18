Midlands Cares: Structural Heart Disease

Tyler Ryan speaks with Dr. Garrison Morgan about the causes and treatments for structural heart disease

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–The heart is arguably one of the most important muscles in our bodies, responsible for delivering blood to nearly every inch of our bodies. Like any other muscle, organ, or even limb, they are not always created equal.

According to Doctor Garrison Morgan, Director of Structural Heart Disease at MUSC Health in Columbia, says that as many as one in 100 people are born with a hole in their heart, which would classify as a structural issue. Although seemingly prevalent, Dr. Morgan says that “you can go your whole life and never know it, or have a problem,” going on to say that “every now and then, there are patients who have medical condition that arise from it and they need intervention.”

Dr. Morgan says that his specialty, in addition to that of a traditional cardiologist includes other issues beyond a hole in a heart. he says that other afflictions, such aortic stenosis (narrowing of your aortic valve), mitral regurgitation, or leaking of the tricuspid valve are other examples of what he often treats.

He doctor says that beyond an issue at birth, there are several other complications that can arise that are impacted by lifestyle decisions. “a lot of things that we do,” says Dr. Morgan, “can lead to coronary disease, such as smoking, high blood pressure, cholesterol, and lack of exercise” can lead to cardiac issues.

The upside is that with new science and treatment protocols, treating various instances of heart disease can not only be very successful, when treated early, but also in most cases minimally invasive.

You can learn more about the MUSC Heart and Vascular HERE.

You can learn more about Dr. Garrison Morgan HERE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, weather forecaster, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook