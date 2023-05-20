Local Living: Weekend events in the Midlands

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health.

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — In our look at Local Living, we highlight some of the many weekend happenings in the Midlands.

Food Truck Fridays

The City of Columbia continues Food Truck Friday’s this month. You can visit the food trucks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m each Friday at 2300 Bull Street.

Food Trucks for next week will be Carol’s Finest Foods, Yummiez and The Sports Dawg.

Touch -A- Truck

The City of Columbia is hosting a Touch-A-Truck event Saturday May 20, 2023.

The event is free to the public and will feature vehicles from the Police, Fire and Public Works Department as well as demonstrations.

Officials say the event will take place at Soda City Market Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Main Street.

Palmetto Opera

The Palmetto Opera is presenting ‘Great Voices: From Broadway to Opera’. The musical event is set to take place at the Koger Center at 3 p.m. Sunday May 21, 2023.

The performance features International Soloists singing some of the most well-known selections from famous Operas as well as Broadway Musicals.

tickets are $45 to $55 dollars.

If you are interested in attending and would like to purchase tickets for the event you can click on the link HERE