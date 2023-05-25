City of Columbia to hand out Youth Services Guides for Summer Activities
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO )–As we near the end of the school year, the City of Columbia announced it will distribute copies of the 2023 Youth Services Guide to the community.
City officials say the guide is a resource that is given to parents and guardians. It outlines services and programs that are provided to youth during the summer in the City of Columbia and throughout other parts of the community in Richland County.
“We are excited to announce the release of our 2023 Youth Services Guide. This year our guide is ready for distribution just in time to provide great activities and options for youth this summer. I encourage all parents, guardians and youth advocates to use this helpful guide,” said Councilwoman Tina Herbert.
According to the city, you can pick up a guide at the following locations:
Charles R. Drew Wellness Center Busby Street Community Center
2101 Walker Solomon Way 1735 Busby Street
Columbia, SC 29204
Hyatt Park/Leroy Moss Greenview Park
Multi-Purpose Center 6700 David Park
950 Jackson Avenue
Lorick Park Martin Luther King Jr. Park
1600 Lorick Avenue 2300 Greene Street
Pinehurst Park Woodland Park
2300 Pinehurst Road 6500 Olde Knight Parkway
- Edisto Discovery ParkEmily Douglas Park
1914 Wiley Street 2500 Wheat Street
Hampton Park Heathwood Park
1117 Brandon Avenue 800 Abelia Road
Melrose Park Pacific Park
1500 Fairview Drive 200 Wayne St. Columbia, SC 29201
Sims Park St. Anna’s Park
3500 Duncan Street 1316 Liberty Hill Avenue
Earlewood Administration Building Columbia Art Center
1111 Recreation Drive 1227 Taylor Street, Ste. C, Columbia, SC 29201
James R. Clyburn Golf Center Columbia Tennis Center
2901 Slighs Avenue, 1635 Whaley Street
Columbia, SC 29204
Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker City Hall, Public Relations, Media and Marketing Department
Washington Heights Cultural 1737 Main Street
Arts Center
2611 Grant St, Columbia, SC 29203
City of Columbia Payment Center City of Columbia Municipal Office
3000 Harden Street 1136 Washington Street
Columbia Police Department Columbia Richland Fire Department Headquarters
Headquarters Fire Museum
1 Justice Square 1800 Laurel Street
Citizens can also access an electronic version of the guide by visiting this link: https://columbiasc.gov/youth-services-guide/