Gov. McMaster signs six-week abortion ban

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Gov. Henry McMaster signed he Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, into law Thursday.

The press was not invited to today’s signing.

The Act protects life by prohibiting abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, with exceptions for the life or health of the mother, medical emergencies, fatal fetal anomalies, and, up to twelve weeks of pregnancy, in cases of rape or incest.

The measure was passed by both the House and the Senate during an extended special session of the state legislature.

Opponents of the measure say it is virtually the same bill that was passed in the previous legislation that was ruled unconstitutional by the SC Supreme Court.

If it survives the legal challenges this time South Carolina will join much of the southeast with some type of ban on abortion.