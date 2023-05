Richland One graduating seniors receive surprise message from Shaquille O’Neal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland District One high school graduating seniors received a surprise message from a NBA legend!

District officials say a special message from Shaquille O’Neal was played on the video board at the Colonial Life Arena at the beginning of their high school graduation ceremonies.

The sports analyst has previously mentored students at C.A. Johnson and Dreher high schools.