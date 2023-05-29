Columbia Mayor releases statement on death of Irmo Firefighter

Image courtesy Irmo Fire Passing of Firefighter Muller

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Mayor Daniel J. Rickenmann is reacting to the death of an Irmo Firefighter who was killed Friday while fighting a multi alarm fire at an apartment complex. 25 year old Michael Muller died, after officials say, he was trapped in the burning building.

The Columbia -Richland Fire Department tells ABC Columbia News in addition to the tragic death, 6 other crew members had to be transported to the hospital while fighting the 3-alarm blaze at the Tropical Ridge apartments off of Stoneridge Drive.

Mayor Rickenmann released the following Statement:

“This tragedy breaks the heart of everyone in the Midlands. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones of the hero, James Michael Muller. It takes a special type of courage to voluntarily run into a burning building to save lives. On behalf of the citizens of Columbia, I want to commend the friends and family of the fallen for knowing a hero. We will mourn this enormous loss with our partners and neighbors in Irmo and help however we can.”

I also want to express extreme gratitude to the firefighters injured while risking their lives to save others. Thank you. I will pray for quick recoveries. Our citizens are fortunate to have brave people like you among us.”