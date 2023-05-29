President Biden, House Speaker unveil bipartisan debt limit deal

(ABC News) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy unveiled a bipartisan deal on raising the nation’s debt limit. The legislation is now being considered by congressional lawmakers, with both party leaders saying neither side got everything they wanted.

At the center of the agreement remains a two-year suspension of the debt limit, which would ensure the United States avoids a historic government default if passed by both chambers.

ABC’s Em Nguyen has the latest from Washington.