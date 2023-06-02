Governor: Company in SC set to expand with 10.1 million investment and 39 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–More economic news for South Carolina. On Friday the Governor’s office announced that Protego (USA), a global industrial equipment manufacturer, will expand its Charleston County operations.

According to officials, the company’s $10.1 million investment will create 39 new jobs.

Protego (USA) builds and provides devices and tank equipment for the oil and gas, petroleum, chemical, pharmaceutical and bio-energy industries. The company’s products include flame arresters, valves and tank equipment, as well as new products for cryogenic storage applications, say officials with the Governor’s office.

Current operations are located at 9561 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston.

Officials say the expansion is expected to be complete by 2026. Hiring will begin in 2024; individuals interested in joining the Protego (USA) team should visit the company’s careers page.