SC Gas prices rise slightly, national average holds steady

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Gas prices are up slightly from a week ago.

According to AAA, drivers in South Carolina are paying $3.20 per gallon.

Prices are down from a month ago when drivers in South Carolina were paying an average of $3.23 a gallon.

The National average now stands at $3.56 per gallon.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, AAA forecast more than 37 million Americans hit the road.