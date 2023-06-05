Columbia Fire Dept. rescues 6 stranded rafters on Congaree River

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Rescue crews with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department worked alongside Cayce Fire Department to bring six stranded rafters to safety on the Congaree River.



Officials say the rafters became stranded on an island upstream from the Rosewood Boat Landing this afternoon.

There were no injuries and all were brought safely to the shore, say officials.

The Columbia Fire Department reminds the public to check conditions on the river before going out and to wear a life jacket.