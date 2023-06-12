RCSD on scene of stand-off along Night Heron Court

Image: ABC Columbia Photographer Austin Page

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a Domestic incident along Night Heron Court near Hardscrabble Road. According to authorities, the situation started around 4:30 Monday evening.

Deputies say they were called to the home after reports of shots fired from the home. Residents are asked to stay clear of the Northeast neighborhood as the scene remains active.

Stay with ABC Columbia News. We have crews on the scene and will bring you updates on air and online as they become available.