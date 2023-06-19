Juneteenth parade cancelled due to weather concerns

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Monday’s planned Juneteenth Freedom Festival Parade is canceled to to the threat of inclement weather.

The parade’s organizer, Jamal Bradley, made the announcement on Facebook Sunday night.

There are several other Juneteenth events scheduled throughout the Midlands including Juneteenth at the Columbia Museum of Art and the Irmo Juneteenth Celebration at Irmo Community Park.

Juneteenth, now a federal holiday, commemorates the abolition of slavery in the United States.