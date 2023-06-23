Saturday marks 1 year since overturning of Roe V. Wade

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Tomorrow, Saturday June 24, 2023 marks one year since the United States Supreme Court’s dobbs decision which overturned roe versus wade and federally protected access to abortion.

The decision, which put abortion in the hands of the states, ushered in a slew of restrictions to the procedure including pending laws here in South Carolina.

Friday morning Democrats in the state legislature marked the one year mark by vowing to continue to fight for reproductive rights.