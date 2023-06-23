Tyler Ryan learns about a new non-profit that aims to find permanent housing for Vets

Tyler Ryan learns about VAlanthropy from the founders

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – There are over 200,000 veterans…who have served our Country…that do not have a permanent place to lay their head at night. This problem is what led three men to create the non-profit VAlanthropy.

The mission of VAlanthropy is to reduce homelessness for ignored veterans by creating desirable, affordable permanent residences for homeless veterans and those about to become homeless. Two of the three Founders joined Tyler Ryan to talk about the mission and to share the news of the organization adding another home to their program.

You can learn more about the mission HERE.