The Koger Center for the Arts to undergo major renovations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Koger Center for the Arts will undergo a face-lift this summer!

Starting July 5, all 2,256 seats in Gonzales Hall will be stripped and replaced with modern seats.

The current seats were installed in 1988, when the center was built, say officials. The auditorium will also be repainted.

Patrons looking to honor a loved one or give a special gift will be able to name a seat with a plaque in support of the new installation.

Desired seats can be chosen on Oct. 1. Renovations are expected to be completed on September 22.

During the renovation process, free weekly outdoor concerts will be offered on the Koger Center Plaza Stage:

August 19 – Hip-Hop Family Day

August 27 – USC Welcome Concert

September 10, September 17, and September 24 – Plaza Sunday Concerts

October 1 – Donor Appreciation Concert on the Plaza Stage

For more information about the new seat installation, visit www.KogerCenterForTheArts.com , or contact Chip Wade at wadeca@sc.edu .