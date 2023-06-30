Richland County Sheriff’s Department, city officials mark completion of two-year project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and city leaders will mark the completion of a project two years in the making.

The Upper Township Sheriff’s Substation will be shared by the Midlands Gang Task Force and Magistrate Tomothy Edmond.

Officials say this model of co-locating a Magistrate and Sheriff’s substation already exists in three other locations in Richland County.