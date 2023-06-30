The laughs keep coming at The Comedy House

Tyler Ryan learns about the changes coming to the Comedy House in Columbia

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Since 1997, The Comedy House has been the laugh authority in the Midlands. Originally opening near St. Andrews Road, and ultimately moving to Decker Blvd, the comedy staple has found itself with new ownership, and a new vision.

According to The Comedy House owner Anthony Carroway, the new version of the iconic club includes a lot more than just stand-up comedy, with the Lava Love Lounge, called the “L3.”

The Grand Re-opening celebration runs through Sunday with a variety of entertainment and food.

You can learn more HERE.

