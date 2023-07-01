S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources offering courtesy boat inspections July 4th holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division will be offering courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings state-wide.

Boating safety and enforcement officers will perform inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations.

The inspections will be conducted July 1, July 2 and July 4.

Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the inspections, say organizers.

Officers will be available to give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water and answer questions.

To report an intoxicated boat operator or reckless operation, call the SCDNR at 1-800-922-5431 or dial #DNR.

July 4th, weekend boat inspection locations (most inspections are from 10 a.m. to Noon):

Saturday, July 1:

Beaufort County: Lemon Island Landing, Chechessee River, 10 a.m. to Noon

Bass Pro Shop Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, 10 a.m. to Noon

Lake Murray Dam Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon

Galivants Ferry Landing, Little Pee Dee River, 10 a.m. to Noon

Lighthouse Marina Landing, Lake Murray, 10 a.m. to Noon

Sunday, July 2:

Charleston County: Buck Hall Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, McClellanville, 10 a.m. to Noon

Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon

Highway 34/Cashua Ferry Landing, Great Pee Dee River, Darlington, 10 a.m. to Noon

Clearwater Cove Marina Landing, Lake Wateree, 10 a.m. to Noon

Dreher Island State Park Landing, Lake Murray, 10 a.m. to Noon

Tuesday, July 4:

Berkeley County: William H. Dennis Landing, Tail Race Canal, Moncks Corner, 10 a.m. to Noon

Lake H.B. Robinson Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon

Johnny Causey Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, North Myrtle Beach, 10 a.m. to Noon Laurens County: River Fork Landing, Lake Greenwood

River Fork Landing, Lake Greenwood

Devils Fork State Park Landing, Lake Jocassee, 8-10 a.m.

Santee State Park Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon

Saturday, July 15

Beaufort County: Battery Creek Boat Landing, Beaufort Water Festival, Port Royal, 10 a.m. to Noon