Local Living: Columbia Museum of Art and SC State Museum events

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, you can take a trip to the Columbia Museum of Art Thursday.

The museum is offering free admission and extended hours, courtesy of Dominion Energy during “Free First Thursday at the CMA”.

The events takes place from 10:00am-8:00pm Thursday, July 6. For more information click here https://www.columbiamuseum.org/events/free-first-thursday-cma-30

You can also check out “Friday Night Laser Lights” later this month at the South Carolina State Museum.

The laser light show will feature music from Taylor Swift and Beyonce.

The event is set for July 21, 2023 from 6pm -10pm and advanced ticket purchases are recommended. For ticket information click here https://scmuseum.org/events/friday-night-laser-lights-july