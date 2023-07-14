Amnesty program for parking ticket late fees underway in City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia Parking Services is offering an amnesty program for the month of July.

According to the city, you will have the opportunity to have all parking ticket late fees forgiven, from 30 days to 3 years old.

This program only applies to Parking citations and not traffic citations.

The program will run for only 30 days, now through July 31, 2023.

Per the City, in order to participate you must do the following:

Citizen must come into the office at 820 Washington Street between the hours of 8:30 am-5:00 pm.

A Citizen can only apply for amnesty one time.

Citizen must provide the citation or vehicle plate, in order for staff to research all citations associated to the vehicle tag. Citizens that have multiple vehicles must provide all tag numbers at this time.

All payments are due at the time of request. Late fees will revert, if full payment is not receive.

Online payments are not eligible for amnesty

The application is located on Parking Services’ website at: https://parking.columbiasc.gov/