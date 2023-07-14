Cyclists stop at Newberry College as they continue “Ride to End Alz” journey

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Cyclists from across the state are taking part in a three day journey to raise money and awareness to help end Alzheimer’s disease.

On Friday, cyclists finished their 68 mile ride for the day at Newberry College. “Ride To End Alz” is a group cycling event that covers 255 miles across the Midlands and the entire state.

Cyclists began their journey in Simpsonville and arrived at their own pace in Newberry around lunchtime on Friday. On Saturday, they’ll ride from Newberry to Orangeburg — covering 81 miles.

Cyclists say why they ride is personal. Baker Watts has been cycling in the Ride to End Alz event for 13 years now.

“We ride for something much bigger than ourselves. The cycling is a piece that we can contribute, something that we like to do for fun. But personally, my grandmother passed from Alzheimer’s a few years ago, and everyone you talk to seems to know somebody that has been affected by the disease, so if we can get out and raise some money and spread a little awareness, that’s the main goal of this,” Watts says.

Vidal Rodriguez says he also rides in memory of his grandmother, Hilda, who he lost to Alzheimer’s.

“The main reason I do this is, growing up, my grandmother had Alzheimer’s. And I know this is hard, more for the family who is taking care of the people. This is not easy, it’s very hard because you have the same questions over and over, over and over. And you need to have a lot of patience and a lot of love for your family to take care of them,” Rodriguez says.

Beth Sulkowski, Vice President of Communications for the Alzheimer’s Association’s South Carolina Chapter says the 400 cyclists participating in this year’s 15th annual ride have already surpassed their fundraising goal of $1 million.

“The funds that we raise through the Ride to End Alz support the full mission of the Alzheimer’s Association, so that helps advance our care and support services right here in South Carolina. So anyone currently facing dementia, that includes our educational programs, our support groups, our 24 hour hotline, all of those great free resources that families can access,” Sulkowski says.

The cyclists seem to handle the heat well.

“It is hot. You know, this is not a race but a race with yourself. You do the best you can to challenge yourself. I was lucky I was on the first crew with 4 more guys and it was awesome. Ready for tomorrow,” says Rodriguez.

“There’s medical here, there’s mechanics. It is hot, but it’s in July and we signed up for it. And we have great support and we’re very grateful to the Alzheimer’s Association for doing all that they do,” says Watts.

The three day ride will end in Charleston this coming Sunday, July 16th.