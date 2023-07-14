Kershaw deputies search for duo accused of stealing nearly a dozen guns from local store

Image: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching a duo they say broke into an area business before stealing ten firearms. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the two people wearing masks entered the Freedom First Outfitters at 501 Old Stagecoach Road in Camden around 4 a.m. Friday morning, before stealing ten glock handguns.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s office is currently working with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) in hopes of being able to track down the suspects involved.

If you have any information you are urged to call The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 425-1512, (803) 424-4000 or by email at

Investigations@Kershaw.sc.gov.

As always you can make an anonymous tip by calling Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.