West Columbia restaurant hosts a ‘Barbie’ party

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) —It’s time to get out of the dream house, pull out your prettiest pink, and dance the night away.

The New Brookland Tavern in West Columbia is hosting a ‘Let’s Go Party’ event open to all ages.

organizers say a d-j will be on hand playing music for anyone ready to celebrate the release of the new blockbuster… or just to imagine your in barbieland.

tickets are five dollars.

If you are interested in finding out more about this upcoming event or would like to purchase tickets you can click on the event link HERE