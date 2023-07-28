Local Living: Guardians of the Night K9 5K and Primetime Pool Party

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hosting their 13th annual Guardians of the Night K9 5K.

The event will raise money for the RCSD K9 unit. It will take place Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the SC State Fairgrounds. There will be an untimed 5k walk/run at 8:30 p.m., and a timed 5k run at 9:30 p.m.

For more information on the event click here https://www.rcsd.net/k95k/

Plus, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is planning an end of summer Primetime Pool Party on Friday, August 4 2023.

The party will take place at the Greenview Pool from 7pm – 10 pm. It is open to teens ages 13 to 18.

Music, food, prizes and more are planned, say officials.