Richland School District Two holding Virtual Career Fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking for a job in teaching? The new school year is almost here and Richland School District Two is looking to fill positions.

The District will hold a Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 from 9am-4pm.

You can scan the QR code to register, click here https://www.richland2.org/allpositionscareerfair